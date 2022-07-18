Shively's police chief ceremonially sworn in

With family and friends looking on Chief Emery Frye took the oath of office Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The City of Shively is welcoming their new police chief, but he’s no stranger to the department.

With family and friends looking on Chief Emery Frye took the oath of office.

The ceremony comes two weeks after his official swearing-in.

Chief Frye has been with the department since 2008 and said the community should expect to see more officers out and about during his tenure.

“I want to focus on trust, the community trusting us and building that relationship. Basically, I want to treat it like a family pretty much.”

Chief Frye replaces Kevin Higdon who retired from the department after 20 years of service.

