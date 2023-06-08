Shively police officer charged with 20 counts of speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit

This comes after police received a complaint from a citizen in regards to a marked cruiser that was speeding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shively police officer faces 20 counts of speeding after police received a complaint from a citizen in regards to a marked cruiser that was speeding.

According to a press release, Shively Police Department received the complaint on May 24. A criminal and an internal investigation were both launched to identify the person accused of this.

A week later, officers said the officer was placed on administrative leave and all police equipment, including his police cruiser, was removed from his possession.

Police later revealed that the officer was 33-year-old William Bors.

According to court documents, he was going over 100 mph on at lease 20 occasions when he was off-duty.

On at least seven instances, while Bors was driving over 100 mph, documents show he would activate his blue lights so vehicles would move out of his way. Once he was past the vehicles, he would shut his lights off.

According to Bors' in-car camera, his 3-year-old child was in the car with him on at lease eight occasions when he was driving over 100 mph.

He has been issued a criminal summons and will be required to appear in court, the release said.

Police said an internal investigation into departmental policy violations will continue to be conducted.

Bors was charged with 20 counts of speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, eight counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of official misconduct.

He will appear in court on July 12 at 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this will more information as we receive it.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.