Shively Police say man died after being hit by vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Shively Thursday evening.

Shively Police say just after 8:15 p.m. they responded to the scene on Dixie Highway and Ralph Avenue.

When officers arrived they said they found a man who had been hit.

He died at the scene police said.

When Shively Police arrived, they said the vehicle that hit the man was not at the scene. They are trying to find out where the vehicle is now.

