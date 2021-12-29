Shively Police investigating accident, no charges anticipated

Shively Police got the call around 7:25 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police said they responded to a call at 7:25 p.m. about a man struck in the roadway.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said it was in the northbound lanes of Dixie at Miller's Lane. The man was unresponsive when officer's arrived and pronounced dead on scene.

Allen said the driver and vehicle stayed on scene. No charges are anticipated at this time.

