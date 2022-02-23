'He could dance': Church member remembers man killed in hit-and-run

Shively Police are looking for a white Chevy sedan that was allegedly part of the hit-and-run.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police are looking for a white Chevy sedan that was part of a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night that left one person dead.

The victim, Dewaine Haines, was not only a father and grandfather, but also a deacon and former Captain with the Louisville Division of Fire.

Judith Kelly, the administrative assistant at West Chestnut Street Baptist Church, said she's known Haines for the last 50 years.

"I don't think Dewaine had a bad bone in his body," she said. Thursday was a difficult day for her and the rest of the congregation. It was their first day without Dewaine.

Their weekly prayer night felt his absence.

Still, she said she has nothing but good memories of Haines. "If he ever had a bad day, I didn't know it," she said, describing his constant smile and kind words.

He was a graduate of Shawnee High School, she said. He spent about 20 years with the fire department and was a strong member of his church, where he volunteered with the basketball program.

Kelly said he was an inspiration to children and other men in the church. "Oh, he could dance too," she added.

Dewaine Haines leaves behind four children, even more grandchildren and joins his parents in Heaven.

Members of the church are asking whoever is responsible for his death to turn themselves in.

"You took a life and you need to stand up and be responsible for what you did," Kelly said.

If anyone has information, call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or leave an anonymous tip at (502) 930-2773.

