Hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, Shively police investigating

Police are searching for a vehicle after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Crums Lane at Janell Road Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A deadly hit and run left one man dead Tuesday night.

According to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen, around 9:12 p.m. officers received a call about a man struck by a car on Crums Lane at Janell Road.

Allen said the car that hit the man was described as "a white 2018 or newer sedan Chevy possibly a Malibu with tinted windows and heavy front end damage." He also said the windshield may be broken on the passenger side.

Allen said the car was traveling eastbound on Crums Lane when they struck the man, then fled going westbound.

Allen said he believed the man to be between 40 to 50-years-old.

If anyone has information, call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or leave an anonymous tip at (502) 930-2773.

