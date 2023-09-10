Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Dixie Highway in Shively

Police said the victim was struck near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane Sunday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

Shively Police said they responded to the area of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the vehicle that was involved in the incident left the scene after hitting a man believed to be in his 20’s.

He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries but later died, according to a department spokesperson.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you were in the area and may have seen something that could help the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Shively Police at (502) 930-2773.

