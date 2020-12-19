Shively Police investigating deadly shooting on Hillview Ave.

A person was shot and killed early Saturday morning, according to Shively Police.

Detective Allen with the Shively Police Department said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Hillview Avenue near Crums Lane around 7 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Allen said one person was killed. Additional information about the person has not been released.

Shively Police said there are currently no suspects in this case.

