1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Shively Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex on Ramser Court.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with Shively Police said when officers arrived, they found a man in his fifties who had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

One person was taken into custody following the shooting.

