The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Dixie Highway at Crums Lane.

SHIVELY, Ky. — One person has died following a crash in Shively Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Dixie Highway at Crums Lane.

Police say driver was killed after the car hit a bus stop and then a pole.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.