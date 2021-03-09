Community rallies around Shively sergeant diagnosed with stage four cancer

Sgt. Eric Edbrooke has served his community for 20 years. Now, his community is giving back to him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For nearly 20 years, Shively Sgt. Eric Edbrooke has been serving his community. Now, his community is hoping to take care of him. The Shively Police Department hosted a benefit concert for Edbrooke, who was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Shively FOP Lodge 17 said Sgt. Eric Edbrooke was diagnosed with cancer after visiting a doctor to check on pain he was experiencing. Edbrooke said his diagnosis came one day after his son's birthday and one week before his 29th wedding anniversary.

"Eric is a sergeant who is welcoming and always has a joke to tell," the FOP said. "He loves playing with his kids and loves to make people laugh. He has a big heart and is so thoughtful in the way that he takes care of people."

The benefit concert for Edbrooke and his family took place at South Park Country Club Friday. Dwight Witten with 840 WHAS hosted, while Southern Rivers, Les Masters Band and Caribou performed.

People can also make monetary donation to Edbrooke's family through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. Donations can be mailed to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation at 982 Eastern Parkway Box #5 in Louisville, Kentucky 40217. Tag all donations with "Sgt. Eric Edbrooke."

To donate online, visit www.saferlouisville.org and designate the contribution to Edbrooke.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.