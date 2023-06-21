Grand Jury will not indict woman in fatal shooting at Shively Animal Clinic; Here's why

According to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, there is video evidence and witness testimony proving the suspect shot Trent Taylor in self-defense.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman accused of shooting and killing an employee at the Shively Animal Clinic in May will not be incited on any charges, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

21-year-old Trent Taylor was shot and killed at the animal clinic on May 14.

Attorney Gerina D. Whethers said a Jefferson County Grand Jury considered second-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide charges against the woman who shot Taylor, but found there wasn't enough evidence to support those charges.

WHAS11 has elected not to release the woman's name as she has not been indicted on any charges.

"The evidence in the case demonstrated that Trent Taylor was shot and killed after he was the initial aggressor against [her] and her spouse," Whethers said in a news release on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth's Attorney Office said there is video evidence and several witness statements that show Taylor initiating "various levels of violent force" prior to the shooting.

"The various video angles and witness statements show Taylor striking [the woman and attacking [her] spouse, and witnesses stated that he slammed her spouse against a wall and had his arm across her throat," Whethers said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.