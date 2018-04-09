The disappearance of Bardstown's Crystal Rogers and the death of her father, Tommy Ballard, are spotlighted in two national television series on Oxygen and Investigation Discovery.

Sherry Ballard, Crystal's mom and Tommy's wife, welcomed the camera crews with the hope of getting more exposure and more answers.

"I begged for help. I reached out to anyone that would listen to my situation," Sherry told WHAS11.

Sherry says viewers are listening and are calling in tips that she believes may otherwise have been withheld if not for her willingness to put herself out there. "I think seeing us on the show and what we've been through and the heartbreak that we've had and we are still dealing with, I think that's touched people," she said.

Those tips are now leading Ballard and her family to start new searches for Crystal, who hasn't been seen since July 2015.

"We have some areas that we are going to search pretty soon. We are searching those areas on tips that we have gotten from this show," she said.

Sherry is also focused on solving her husband's November 2016 shooting death. "Every day is a struggle for us. But one more day is one more day we get through this."

With the help from viewers, Sherry prays the cases can be cracked and eventually solved and it starts with someone coming forward, even if it's the smallest detail of information.

"To all these people that walk up to me and reach out to me, I just want to say thank you. You just don't know what you've done for me and I appreciate that very, very much," Sherry said.

