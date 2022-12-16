Man accused of attacking 12-year-old near bus stop appears in court

Sherman Price asked the judge to be released saying he just got a new job and he didn't want to miss work.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville man accused of attacking a 12-year-old boy near a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop earlier this week had his first court appearance on Friday.

Sherman Price, 41, asked the judge to be released saying he just got a new job and didn't want to miss work.

"I just got this job," Price said. "I finally got it and I'm able to do whatever I need to do to handle business."

Earlier this week, Price was caught on camera attacking a 12-year-old boy, picking him up by the neck and slamming him to the ground. He's also seen throwing a punch at the child.

Court records revealed the incident was in response to something that happened on the school bus between the young boy and Price's daughter.

The judge set Price's bound at $5,000.

