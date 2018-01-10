LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The last open house to share information about the Sherman Minton Renewal, answer questions, and gather public feedback will be held Thursday in Louisville.

Anyone who has an interest in the project is encouraged to attend. The Project Team wants input from members of the community and will be sharing information too. A brief questionnaire on drivers’ use of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be provided and comment cards will be available.

Thursday, Oct. 4

Chestnut Street Family YMCA

Louisville, KY

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Each open house will include a presentation from the Project Team at 6 p.m. A short video presentation will also be presented during the open house. The reminder of the event is an open house format with several information stations. Attendees will learn more about the project, public involvement, the environmental process, possibilities for the construction approach and upcoming steps.

The Sherman Minton Renewal is a bi-state rehabilitation project. The project will add an estimated 30 years of additional service life to the 56-year-old bridge. The Sherman Minton Bridge, the first interstate bridge in Louisville, currently has its original concrete deck. The bridge opened in 1962.

The project includes replacement or refurbishment of all bridge decks, rehabilitation or replacement of structural steel elements and hanger cables, new lighting, drainage repairs and painting of steel components of the main river crossing and Kentucky approaches. The double-decked bridge carries around 90,000 vehicles daily.

The Project Team is charged with identifying the best approach to construction. Multiple options are being reviewed and no decisions have been made.

Partial closures would maintain traffic, but would create traffic delays, extend the project timeline and increase costs. A full closure of the bridge would provide full access for construction and reduce the timeline and costs but would force vehicles onto another route.

A recommendation on the construction approach is expected fall 2019. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will procure a design-build contractor to perform the rehabilitation and painting of the bridge once the environmental study, conducted by The Federal Highway Administration, is approved.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2021 and take two to three years to complete. All of this depends on the final scope of the work and the approach to construction and closures.

Kentucky and Indiana will share the cost of the work. The $90+ million project is fully funded through federal and state highway funds. There are no plans to toll the Sherman Minton Bridge.

