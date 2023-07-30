Bridge shutdowns, lane closures causing traffic headaches in Kentuckiana

Nightly lane closures on the Kennedy and Lincoln for toll equipment upgrades already have drivers frustrated following the sudden closure of the Sherman Minton.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers who travel between Kentucky and southern Indiana are sharing their frustrations of the sudden closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge and now, many will have to adjust to lane closures on the Kennedy and Lincoln.

Three outside lanes in the shoulder of each bridge will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday due to planned installation of new toll equipment by RiverLink.

The Sherman Minton Bridge closed suddenly on Thursday after officials discovered a portion of the bridge needed immediate repairs. Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Indiana’s Department of Transportation had been conducting detailed inspections of the Kentucky approach to the bridge to identify needed repairs to safely reopen the bridge.

Both top and bottom decks of the Sherman Minton remain closed until further notice.

Danny Lucas, a Louisville resident who works in New Albany, has not been too receptive to the news of more closures.

“I’m not looking forward to it honestly. But there’s guys to do it. Hopefully we can get some words soon of when the Sherman Minton is going to be done,” he said.

Lucas said the adjustments are just more hoops he and co-workers will have to jump through getting to and from work.

