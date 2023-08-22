Officials: Top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened

Periodic closures are anticipated as part of the ongoing, planned rehabilitation project.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers can now use both decks of the Sherman Minton Bridge to get between Louisville and New Albany, according to officials.

The Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal Project said the westbound lane of I-64 on the top deck of the bridge has reopened to traffic after crews finished emergency repairs.

Officials said there may still be periodic closures as part of the ongoing, planned rehabilitation project.

"Routine nightly lane closures are still possible as crews continue work on Phase 3," officials said in a news release. "In addition, work crews will be performing a concrete pour of the top deck Friday evening, Aug. 25, weather permitting."

The right lane of I-64 westbound will be closed as early as 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 until 1 p.m. on Aug. 26. It may reopen sooner if the work is completed sooner.

During any future top deck closures, officials said there will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit (123).

"Safety of the public, as well as construction crews, continues to be the top priority for the Sherman Minton Renewal project," the release said. "The project team thanks motorists for their patience during the unplanned closures and as work progresses."

The Sherman Minton Bridge had closed unexpectedly for several days in late July. The bridge's lower deck reopened on Aug. 6.

This story may be updated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.