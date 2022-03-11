Sherman Minton lane closures delayed until Monday

Those closures have now moved to Monday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Tuesday, March 15, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Sherman Minton Bridge Project has delayed lane closures due to winter weather.

The lane closures of I-64 were supposed to take place Friday and Saturday so crews could install a painting containment system and repair pavement on the top deck of the bridge.

Those closures have now moved to Monday, March 14 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Tuesday, March 15, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials with the project said the left lane of I-64 crossing the top deck of the bridge will be closed Sunday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday.

Ramps in the project corridor are accessible during the lane closures.

They also said the nightly right lane closure of I-64 East will also remain in effect Friday night and nightly beginning March 14 through the morning of March 19.

The closures will affect access to I-64 from Spring Street and from I-64 to I-264.

If you’re traveling in the area, expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.