Sherman Minton Bridge to remain closed for another week; What drivers need to know

The 60-year-old bridge has been closed since July 27.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge can rejoice the highly traveled bridge is reopening soon, but it won't be for another week.

The 60-year-old bridge has been closed for several days after it was shut down on July 27 for emergency repairs.

A team of engineers from both Kentucky and Indiana have been working to finalize plans for the repairs and anticipate the bridge to reopen to traffic on the morning of Aug. 7, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said.

The bridge was closed due to a problem with a bridge bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky Approach Bridge.

Crews closed both the upper and lower decks out of an abundance of caution because "the affected section of the structure partially overhangs the lower deck at the location of the bearing. The bearing and its pier are needed to provide support for the upper deck of the approach."

According to a press release, officials had to get materials from across the country to complete the unexpected repairs, including from Texas, Illinois and Ohio.

Delays and alternate routes

Until repairs are complete, drivers are urged to use alternate routes to get across the Ohio River.

For now, the suggested detour route is I-265 and I-65.

Timeline of the closure

Officials said crews have been working around the clock to fix the unexpected problems.

According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, here's what's happened since the closure:

Thursday, July 27 - The Sherman Minton Bridge was completely shut down due to structural issues.

Friday, July 28 - More than a dozen bridge inspectors were onsite to complete detailed evaluations of the bridge.

Saturday, July 29 - Construction crews began work in the area of the bearing. Materials for repairs began arriving from other states over the weekend, officials said, and more are expected to arrive through Wednesday.

Monday, July 31 - Engineers begin finalizing plans to reopen the Sherman Minton. The anticipated opening is Monday, August 7.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.