LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There are going to be even fewer toll-free lanes across the Ohio River for commuters as of April 1.



Bridge inspections are scheduled to start on Monday, April 1, on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

For crew safety, one lane in each direction is going to be closed during the day, and two eastbound lanes are going to be closed overnight.

No fear, though, there will not be closures during Thunder Over Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.