Sherman Minton Bridge to close eastbound lanes for weekend in September

Credit: Sherman Cahal - stock.adobe.com
Sherman Minton Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to access I-64 East should get ready for another weekend closure.

According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The full closure will allow crews to work safely while switching maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the bridge’s lower deck.

This will also close the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street and the I-64 to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Officials are urging motorists to use I-265 and I-65 as an alternate route. There will be traffic signs and message boards posted in the area to notify motorists.

Motorists should also note that through traffic bypassing I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge. That traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local streets to access I-64 west, continuing to I-265 and then the designated alternate route.

