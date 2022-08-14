Sherman Minton Bridge to close eastbound lanes for weekend in September

According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 12.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge to access I-64 East should get ready for another weekend closure.

According to the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The full closure will allow crews to work safely while switching maintenance of traffic from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the bridge’s lower deck.

This will also close the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street and the I-64 to I-264 eastbound ramp.

Officials are urging motorists to use I-265 and I-65 as an alternate route. There will be traffic signs and message boards posted in the area to notify motorists.

Motorists should also note that through traffic bypassing I-265 will not be able to cross the bridge. That traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local streets to access I-64 west, continuing to I-265 and then the designated alternate route.

