Sherman Minton Bridge to close for 9 days

Officials with the Sherman Minton Bridge Project said the eastbound lane closures will start Monday night. Here's what alternative routes you should use.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up for drivers, officials have announced that the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge will start on Monday.

During the Eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 Eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 Eastbound to I-264 Eastbound ramp.

Officials say the bridge will be closed around 9 p.m. on Monday and should be reopened by Dec. 7.

Those who are needing to navigate the closure should use I-265 and I-65 as alternate routes.

Traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton Bridge. Project officials said this traffic will have to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local streets to access I-64 west and continue to I-265, then your designated route.

This is the closure that was supposed to occur in October, but was delayed multiple times.

