Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen 2 eastbound lanes, 1 westbound lane ahead of Monday morning rush

They said crews have completed necessary repairs and final inspections on the westbound Kentucky approach bearing Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Good news for those who travel between Louisville and New Albany!

Officials with the Sherman Minton Bridge Project say they have reopened the lower deck of the bridge in the eastbound direction with the westbound to follow after midnight.

“Round the clock operations, a fluid inspection process and better than expected weekend weather were factors in safely reopening the bridge to two-way traffic,” project officials said in a news release.

They mention the lower deck of the bridge will continue to carry two lanes of eastbound traffic from Indiana to Kentucky and one lane of traffic from Kentucky to Indiana.

Those who use the I-264 ramp to I-64 west, that will also be open.

One of the westbound lanes of the top deck will still be closed until permanent repairs are completed. Officials also state that there will be no access from I-64 west to the New Albany exit while the top deck is closed.

The bridge abruptly closed to traffic on July 27 when crews found a problem with a bridge bearing that supports the upper deck of the Kentucky approach bridge.

Project officials said although there is a limited reopening, drivers should always plan alternate routes in case of possible delays.

