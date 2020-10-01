LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky say two people under the influence of drugs left an infant lying on the road in frigid temperatures.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Destiny McQueen and 49-year-old Michael Augst were arrested Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies say they found McQueen running in the road, high on an unknown substance. She told authorities her two children were also on the roadway. Deputies found a 5-month-old infant on the roadway in minimal clothing in cold weather.

Deputies later found the other child and Augst in a cold home. It's unclear whether McQueen or Augst have attorneys.

