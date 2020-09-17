Police searching for missing Shepherdsville teen possibly in downtown Louisville

Shepherdsville Police said Natasha Karman was last seen the night of Sept. 15.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Shepherdsville Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who has possibly been in the downtown Louisville area.

Major Michael O'Donnell said Natasha "Tasha" Karman was last seen the night of Sept. 15. Anyone with information on Karman's location is asked to contact the department at (502) 543-7074, or call 911.

