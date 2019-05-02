A hit-and-run accident has left hundreds of Louisville residents without power Tuesday morning.

MetroSafe says that a car ran into a utility pole on Shepherdsville Road, causing power lines to snap. That car fled the scene.

WHAS11

Shepherdsville Road is closed from Rangeland Road to Newburg Road due to the downed power lines and the LG&E Outage Map shows that over 350 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m.

LG&E estimates that power will be restored by 10:30 a.m.

If you see downed power lines, do not approach them and avoid the area. If you need to report an outage to LG&E, you can do so here.