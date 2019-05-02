A hit-and-run accident has left hundreds of Louisville residents without power Tuesday morning.

MetroSafe says that a car ran into a utility pole on Shepherdsville Road, causing power lines to snap. That car fled the scene.

Power outage road closure Shepherdsville Road Feb 5
WHAS11

Shepherdsville Road is closed from Rangeland Road to Newburg Road due to the downed power lines and the LG&E Outage Map shows that over 350 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m.

LG&E estimates that power will be restored by 10:30 a.m.

If you see downed power lines, do not approach them and avoid the area. If you need to report an outage to LG&E, you can do so here