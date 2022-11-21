'Nothing but an honor'; Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin retiring

McCubbin has served the community as a first responder for nearly four decades, a majority of that time has been in law enforcement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After nearly four decades serving the community, Shepherdsville Police Department Chief Rick McCubbin has announced his retirement.

In a statement, McCubbin said his career has been "nothing but an honor for me to have served others."

"I have had a front row seat to the greatest on show earth; the show of life!" he said.

According to McCubbin, Shepherdsville Mayor-elect Jose Cubero advised him that he will be bringing in someone new to replace McCubbin once his administration is sworn in.

McCubbin's last day will be on Jan. 2, 2023.

"Last year I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," McCubbin said. "As well, though we did not who it would be, a new mayor would be coming in and always appoints their staff."

McCubbin has served the community and surrounding areas as a first responder for 39 years, 35 of those were in law enforcement, according to Assistant Police Chief Lt. Colonel Jason Paulley.

He began his career as a first responder in 1984 when he began serving as a firefighter and EMT for three years. He served within the Louisville Metro Police Department between 1987 to 2002.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.