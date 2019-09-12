SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Shepherdsville Police Department is warning Kentucky residents about a phone scam after a victim lost thousands of dollars to someone claiming to be from the department.

According to Shepherdsville police, LMPD reported a victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the Shepherdsville Police Department. The suspect told the victim they had a warrant and needed to make a payment with gift cards from Office Depot. The victim paid the scammer $4,000.

The Shepherdsville Police Department wants the public to remember:

You will never be informed of an outstanding warrant over the phone. You will be notified in person.

Fines can’t be paid directly to an officer with gift cards or money transfers.

You should never confirm or provide personal or financial information over the phone to strangers.

If someone wants you to pay a debt using a prepaid debt card or gift card, it is extremely likely to be a scam.

