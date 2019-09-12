SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Shepherdsville Police Department is warning Kentucky residents about a phone scam after a victim lost thousands of dollars to someone claiming to be from the department.
According to Shepherdsville police, LMPD reported a victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the Shepherdsville Police Department. The suspect told the victim they had a warrant and needed to make a payment with gift cards from Office Depot. The victim paid the scammer $4,000.
The Shepherdsville Police Department wants the public to remember:
- You will never be informed of an outstanding warrant over the phone. You will be notified in person.
- Fines can’t be paid directly to an officer with gift cards or money transfers.
- You should never confirm or provide personal or financial information over the phone to strangers.
- If someone wants you to pay a debt using a prepaid debt card or gift card, it is extremely likely to be a scam.
