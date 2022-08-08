Shepherdsville chase ends with man, motorcycle under a police vehicle

That chase started over a vehicle registration issue. In Louisville, that's not enough for police to pursue a vehicle. But, the officers weren't from Louisville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and motorcycle were pinned underneath a police car at the intersection of Phillips Lane and Preston Highway in Louisville on July 12.

The two crashed after the motorcycle driver led police on a chase for more than 45 minutes.

That chase started over a vehicle registration issue. In Louisville, that's not enough for police to pursue a vehicle. But, the officers behind the wheel were not from Louisville.

"We basically will chase anyone who doesn't stop," Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin told WHAS11 News.

An arrest citation shows Cory Tucker was driving a motorcycle without a registration plate on West Blue Lick Road in Shepherdsville.

The document also noted, "[The] detective received a recent tip that a W/M (white male) operating a black stolen motorcycle was selling narcotics in the area of W Blue Lick Rd and Village Dr."

They turned on the lights and sirens then Tucker took off, according to the citation.

Body camera video obtained by WHAS11 News recorded officers saying over their speaker, "Hey bro, it's not worth it. stop the bike. Stop the bike."

The chase went on for nearly an hour and ended with a crash.

Tucker screamed as officers pulled him from under the car and cuffed him. He yelled, "please, my legs."

While on scene police learned Tucker's bike was reported stolen and there were warrants for his arrest.

Looking down at Tucker on the ground, one officer asked, "Why didn't you just stop?"

Tucker responded and asked for help with his legs. The officer said he couldn't touch Tucker but EMS was on the way.

Tucker went to UofL hospital with fractures in his pelvic bone, ribs, and a bone in his spine. He shared a record of his diagnosis with WHAS11 and said he is still in pain and confined to a wheelchair.

"I hope it's a learning moment for him," Chief McCubbin said.

While some departments, like the Louisville Metro Police Department, have restricted their pursuit policy to solely include violent felonies, Shepherdsville is not one of those departments.

The Chief said pursuits are common in his area since it's close to Louisville and I-65 runs through the city.

He said officers were not placed on administrative leave and no additional investigations were conducted.

Instead, officers filed routine reports on their pursuits and a Detective Sergeant reviewed the case.

"None of our policies were violated," McCubbin said. "He ran, we chased him, we caught him, he went to jail. That's sort of how we do it."

Tucker is now facing charges for drug possession, fleeing police, and receiving stolen property.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.