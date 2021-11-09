Woman missing for more than 12 hours following crash found safe in Bullitt County

Shepherdsville Police were told a woman in her 60s drove into a ravine Monday night around 8 p.m. She was found just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A woman who went missing after a crash Monday night in Bullitt County has been found safe.

Maj. Jason Paulley with the Shepherdsville Police Department said they received a report of a crash around 7:50 p.m. They were told a woman in her 60s drove into a ravine and was unable to get out of her vehicle.

Police, EMS and fire crews searched for several hours Monday night but were not able to find her or the crash site. They resumed searching Tuesday morning and a helicopter spotted the woman's vehicle sometime before 11 a.m.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said they found the woman alive.

The department used the woman's cell phone data to determine her location. From the phone data, her last known location was around Cedar Grove Rd. near I-65 and Preston Highway, but it is unclear where she was found.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.