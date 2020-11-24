Shenanigans Irish Grille announces closure amid new COVID-19 restrictions

The bar and restaurant in the Highlands said it will close the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant is closing its doors after Gov. Andy Beshear announced new restrictions on restaurants and bars to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Shenanigans Irish Grille, which sits on the corner of Norris Place and Deer Park in the Highlands, said its last day of service will be Wednesday, Nov. 25. In a Facebook post, the owners said they had "no choice" but to close after new restrictions on dining in Kentucky were put in place last week.

"This decision was made with a heavy heart, because it's not only us, but our employees that will be affected as well," the post said.

Shenanigans will remain open for carryout and outdoor dining on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the post. These last orders will help support the staff, reduce inventory and "make this a little less painful," the post said.

Right now, the owners are hoping this closure will be temporary, but it's possible that Shenanigans could be closing its doors for good.

"We promise we will do everything in our power to bring the pub back. Please pray for us, let's hope this isn’t the end," the post said.

This announcement comes just a few days after another Kentucky favorite, Captain's Quarters, announced it would be closed through March 1, 2021. Uptown Cafe, Harvest and several other Louisville favorites have also closed their doors since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced his latest restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Nov. 18. The restrictions included limitations on restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, schools and indoor venues. Under the new restrictions, restaurants will not be allowed to offer indoor dining from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13.

