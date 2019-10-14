HARDINSBURG, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A shelter in place has been lifted after a large fire at the AG Greenpoint fertilizer plant in Breckinridge County.

Residents and schools in Hardinsburg had been in a shelter in place for nearly five hours as crews got the fire under control.

Firefighters had to use foam instead of water to get the fire under control.

According to Hardinsburg Fire Chief Raleigh Shelton, the structure has collapsed.

No injuries were reported and no one was in danger.

