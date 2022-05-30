Police investigate shooting turned hit-and-run in Shelbyville

Police said the incident began as a shooting in Midland Trail and turned into a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shelbyville police are investigating a shooting turned hit-and-run that left multiple people injured Sunday.

The incident began when officers were dispatched to Midland Trail after reported shots at that location.

Police said they were then notified of an incident involving multiple vehicles and injuries at Midland Trail and Taylorsville Road involving the same individuals.

Police were able to find victims and witnesses from both scenes but said the suspects involved had fled from the area on foot.

Kim Sangabrial was in the car with her family as she watched the scene unfold.

“It's a family day for us on Sunday. It's my husband and our four kids. Three of my kids were in the car with me, one is special needs and he was terrified."

Police did not disclose an exact number of victims, but said some were treated at UofL Shelbyville and another was taken by ambulance to UofL Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries.



Police did not say if they made any arrests and instead said, "This is not a random incident and it is believed there is no threat to the general public."



They are asking anyone who may have been in the area and possibly have cell phone footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500 or (502) 633-2326.

