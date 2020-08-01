LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville plant is shutting its doors and moving south.



In a news release, Ficosa announced it is closing its facility in Shelby County and moving production to another plant in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The company, which creates vehicle mirrors and other auto parts, says employment opportunities will be offered to those affected by the closing.

Ficosa's Chief Executive Joan Canellas called the decision to close the facility a difficult one, but current conditions make the move critical to increase efficiency and growth.

