2 adults, 1 juvenile dead after I-64 crash in Shelbyville

Two additional juveniles were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, Shelbyville Police said.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Three people are dead and two others have been hospitalized after a crash on I-64 in Shelbyville Saturday.

Shelbyville Police Chief Bruce Gentry said officers were dispatched to the 33rd mile marker on I-64 East at around 8 p.m. Saturday after a crash involving three cars.

An initial investigation found that a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica traveling westbound crossed the median and struck a 2011 Chevrolet HHR heading eastbound.

The driver of the Pacifica, Neina Marie Keel of Fairland, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Shelbyville resident Darryl Lancaster, the driver and only occupant of the Chevy HHR, was also pronounced dead.

Gentry said a juvenile passenger in the Pacifica was taken to UofL Hospital by helicopter, later succumbing to her injuries. Two other juvenile passengers in Keel's car were taken to local hospitals in serious condition.

A third vehicle was involved, but the driver was uninjured in the crash.

Toxicology reports are pending for both drivers. The ongoing investigation is led by the Shelbyville Police Department's accident reconstruction team.

