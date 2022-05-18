Shelbyville's new senior living facility has bistro, spa, fitness center

While Trilogy Health Services is the management company, DMK Development Group owns the building according to the release.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trilogy Health Services cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of their newest senior living facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky Tuesday evening according to a press release.

Guest speakers included Mayor David Eaton and members of the Chambers of Commerce.

Potential clients and families were able to learn more about the available services including “Personal Care, Memory Care, Respite Services and Outpatient Therapy.”

“Trilogy provides not only quality, clinical care through assisted living and memory care, but also brings a first-class level of hospitality to senior living. We are honored to now offer this exciting lifestyle option to seniors in Shelbyville,” Leigh Ann Barney, Trilogy Health Services president and CEO said.

Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available, and other amenities include a full-service bistro, multiple dining areas, formal living room, activity room, spa, rehab gym and fitness center.

While Trilogy is the management company, DMK Development Group owns the building. There are over 60 permanent jobs on the property according to the release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.