LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville family has returned home after being stranded in Honduras.

Fred Warkentine and his family traveled to the Central American country to celebrate his wife’s 50th birthday but got stuck when the country closed their borders because of the coronavirus.

After their flights got canceled, they worked with congressional leaders to organize a charter out of the country.

The family says they’re still thinking of those who are still stranded in the country.

“There are still hundreds of U.S. citizens that are stuck down there. None of the people that we know where we were at – which is about 50 or so, haven’t gotten out yet,” Warkentine said.

Warkentine is a doctor at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Now that he’s returned home, he says there’s a lot of work to be done and is ready to get back to work.

COVID-19 lockdowns cause Kentucky family to be stranded in Honduras, begs for state's help

