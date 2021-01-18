Shelby Park neighborhood dedicates historical marker to 'Caldwell Sisters'

The new marker honors the Caldwell Family and their connection to Louisville, specifically the Shelby Park neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelby Park Neighborhood Association has dedicated its 8th historical marker.

The new marker honors the Caldwell Family and their connection to Louisville, specifically the Shelby Park neighborhood.

The original area was populated by German immigrants.

According to Explore Kentucky History, the central core of what we know as Shelby Park in modern times was purchased and subdivided in 1894 by Mary Guendaline Caldwell and her sister Mary Elizabeth Caldwell von Zedwitz.

The sisters inherited their family’s wealth and donated to Catholic institutions.

Both were married to Eurpean royalty and wanted to be buried together at Cave Hill Cemetery.

The marker is located at the corner of Gwendolyn and South Clay Street along the eastern boundary of Shelby Park.

Caldwell Street is also named after the sisters.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.