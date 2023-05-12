Person walks into Shelby County school with gun in back of pants, officials say

Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property is a felony and carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person walked into a Shelby County elementary school with a gun according to officials.

In a letter sent to parents, Mrs. JJ Black said there were reports of an adult who had walked into school with a gun in the back of their pants.

School administration brought them into the office for investigation, and students were dismissed by individual classes Black said.

"We want our school to be an environment where students and adults feel safe," she said.

Unlawful possession of a weapon on school property is a felony and carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.