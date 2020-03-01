LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Little Gracie is no stranger to waiting to be seen. The 7-year-old Shelby County girl was diagnosed in October 2018 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, and since then she has been in and out of treatments at the Norton Children's Cancer Institute.

"Six cycles of chemotherapy, two cycles of immunotherapy, two stem cell transplants, radiation and now she's currently going through immunotherapy, which will last about six months," Della Grober, Gracie's mother, said.

But now Gracie is being seen, not only by doctors and nurses but by tens of thousands of people, joining other children who are battling cancer in busting a move in an inspiring dance video.

Gracie's family is part of a nonprofit group called FAM, or Fighting All Monsters, which brings together families with children who have cancer or other medical complexities and helps them through support groups and gifts. Founded a little more than a year earlier, FAM has adopted P. Diddy's song "Bad Boy For Life" as its fight song and many of the families decided to film a video of their children dancing to the hip-hop hit.

"One of the verses in there says, 'I survived what I been through,'" Grober said. "Those children go through more than we can ever imagine. And they survive it and keep fighting."

Gracie and the other children featured in the video are hoping to get the attention of P. Diddy, but they have already gotten the attention of some other big celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who is featured in the music video asking Diddy to dance with the kids.

For Gracie, the joy comes not only in being seen but also seeing others just like her continuing to fight on.

"She has the part in the video where she says, 'I've survived what I've been through.' That just resonated so much with us, like, you know what? You have," Grober said.

