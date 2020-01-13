LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scam calls targeting consumers.

Officials say they are aware of scam calls claiming to be Commonwealth Credit Union.

Residents have reported calls claiming that their bank card had been compromised.

Sheriffs say these callers might already have personal information including social security numbers.

The scammers will then try to verify the expiration date on the card and then ask for the security code on the back of the card.

They may even mask the phone number to match your local branch.

Officials say if you receive a call like this, hang up, and then call the 800 number on the back of the card to verify.

