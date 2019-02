SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Shelby County High School mourning the loss of a student after he died in a car crash.

The coroner says after Blake Palmer, 17, lost control of his car and hit a fence while traveling on Hempridge Road in Shelbyville. He died at the scene.

No alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor.

Palmer was a junior and a member of the school's baseball team. The school's athletics page tweeted out a message today asking for prayers for his family and friends.