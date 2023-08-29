LMPD makes two additional arrests in connection to I-65 road rage shooting that paralyzed 6-year-old

More than a month after a shooting severed a child's spine during a road rage incident on the interstate, police have now charged a man and woman in the incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month after a 6-year-old girl was injured in a road rage shooting on I-65, Metro Police have confirmed a two additional arrests.

Shelby Bisconer, 33, is facing wanton endangerment.

Edward Sark, 22, of Clarksville, Indiana was also arrested and charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and assault.

On the night of July 10, police said Onyx Sands was in the car with her father when the vehicle got into an altercation with a group of motorcyclists on I-65 North near the Outer Loop. Police said the motorcyclists were traveling at high rates of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

According to court documents, Bisconer was on a motorcycle and accused of “unlawfully” firing a gun multiple times towards an SUV containing Onyx and two other juveniles in the back seat with her.

Sark, who was traveling with a woman on the back of his bike, got behind the victims' vehicle and fired about three shots, according to witnesses who spoke with police.

The rear window of the SUV was shot out.

During the incident, police believe about 15 shots were fired over an eight-mile stretch of I-65. Police said one of the bullets fired from Sark's gun struck Onyx.

Police said Onyx's dad and a woman driving the vehicle noticed Onyx had been shot. She switched vehicles with him to let him get the child to the hospital.

The records also stated a second act of aggression in the area of University Boulevard. As Onyx’s father was driving her to the hospital, he noticed the motorcycles exiting the off ramp. He allegedly pulled off the off ramp and struck the motorcycle, knocking Sark into the vehicle in front of him, pinning the motorcycle underneath the vehicle.

That’s when police said Bisconer and Sark began firing more shots at the SUV, striking it once.

Onyx’s dad was able to drive off and rush her to the hospital.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a gun on Bisconer and another man, 33-year-old Jonathan Rivera, that matched shell casings.

Rivera is facing state charges and was indicted by a grand jury for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to the shooting.

Onyx’s mother Chyna said the six-year-old had just celebrated a birthday when that incident happened and her life is now changed forever. The child's spinal cord was severed and she is paralyzed from the waist down. They don't believe she will likely never walk again.

She’s undergone rounds of therapy and is now in a wheelchair.

Chyna told WHAS11 News the road to get to this point was “nothing short of a miracle” and they plan to tackle whatever challenges lie ahead.

Bisconer and Sark were arrested on Tuesday and booked at Metro Corrections.

This story will be updated.

