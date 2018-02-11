LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Megan Barnett was just 20 years old when she lost her Aunt Linda to suicide. That was four years ago.

“My aunt Linda was my favorite aunt,” Barnett said. “She was one that we all really connected with and bonded with. Very positive. She loved family.”

Barnett said that she always saw her aunt smiling and laughing. Looking back now, it’s a powerful lesson for her that smiles on the outside can hide deep pain on the inside.

“I think every survivor of suicide loss has similar questions of, ‘what could I have done, or what could we have done differently?” Barnett said. “But, in the end, there are so many different factors that lead to a death by suicide that it just comes down to spreading education and awareness.”

Initially after losing her aunt to suicide, Barnett’s goal was simply to become more aware and educated herself; but, as she became more involved, she grew into a role of leadership and educator. Now, at 24 years old, she’s the chair of the Kentucky board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For three years now, she has organized the “Out of the Darkness Walk” to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

“This event will be a success if we can save one life,” Barnett said, “When we educate others and we speak up and reach out to people that we think might be at risk—that’s how we start to save lives and every one of us can be a hero to somebody.

“I’m hoping that Saturday we have 5,000 new people trained in suicide prevention techniques."

The “Out of the Darkness Walk” in Louisville is Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Waterfront Park North Lawn. It begins at 10:00 AM, with registration opening at 8:30 AM. Participation is free, with donations and sponsorships accepted. There will be trainings on how to talk to someone who is having suicidal thoughts. There will also be services available for anyone who is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts themselves.

