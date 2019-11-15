LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS says they are investigating after two guns were found in the backpack of a student at Shawnee High School.

Spokeswoman Renee Murphy says the student was arrested after the guns were found in their backpack.

Murphy says the guns were confiscated after staff at the school was alerted.

She also says that no imminent threat was caused by the student at the school.

The investigation is ongoing.

