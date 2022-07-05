Lanes of West Broadway closed in Shawnee neighborhood due to sewer repairs

The city says a 126-inch sewer line under the roadway was deteriorating and could possibly cause the road to collapse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lanes of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood are closed due to road work.

Metro Sewer inspectors found a large sewer pipe under West Broadway between South 39th Street and Louis Coleman Drive was deteriorating and could cause the road to collapse.

The work to fix that 126-inch sewer line began Tuesday.

East and westbound traffic on Broadway has been shifted to the outer parking lanes so crews can access the manholes in the center of the road.

Customers should not lose any sewer service during the project.

The work is expected to be completed in early August.

