‘I’ve got open wounds’; Herbert Lee appears in court, Louisville judge sets cash bond at $1 million

Lee told the judge he hasn’t received proper medical treatment for injuries he sustained in the Shawnee Park shooting with police last weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man involved in a shootout with Louisville Metro Police last weekend in Shawnee Park made his first court appearance Friday morning.

A Louisville judge set Herbert Lee's bond at $1 million cash.

Newly released body camera footage shows Lee fleeing from police officers who were trying to arrest him at the end of the Dirt Bowl tournament on July 10.

The footage appears to show Lee then stumbling, before pulling out a gun and firing at police, hitting one officer's bulletproof vest. Police then returned fire, shooting several shots at Lee.

In the Shawnee Park incident Lee has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, convicted felon in possession of handgun and fleeing or evading police.

He also faces several charges from other active cases including wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun as a felon. Those charges aren’t connected to the Shawnee Park shooting.

During his arraignment Friday morning, Lee, who had spent the last few days in the hospital with injuries sustained in the shooting, stood up from his wheelchair and demanded the judge pay attention to his wounds.

He said since being released from the hospital, he hasn't received proper medical treatment for his injuries.

“I’ve got open wounds. They are not even coming to check my wounds,” Lee said in court. “I’m open all over, they don't even come to change bandages or nothing. My body is in pain."

Right now, he’s being held on that million-dollar cash bond. If Lee makes bail, he will be ordered to go into home incarceration.

Lee has plead not guilty in each case. He is expected to return to court July 25.

