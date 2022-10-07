Man shot at Shawnee Park after shooting officer, LMPD says

Officers said they allegedly saw a man at the park who was known to have warrants. They allege he produced a weapon, shooting at police and they returned fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been transported to the hospital following a shooting involving Metro Police inside Shawnee Park.

A Metro Police spokeswoman said the investigation was still in the early stages but officers working the Dirt Bowl approached a man who was “known to have warrants” around 8 p.m. Sunday following the conclusion of the basketball games.

LMPD alleges as they approached the man, he allegedly produced a weapon and fired a shot, hitting an officer in his chest. The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was not seriously injured.

However, officers returned fire, hitting the man. They rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital and his condition is unknown. LMPD said the officer was also transported for evaluation.

A witness, who was inside the park with her family, told WHAS11 News the incident sounded like gunfire from a shooting range.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

LMPD said they are consulting with Kentucky State Police and will provide further updates as they become available.

The River City FOP released a statement following the incident at the park:

"Skyrocketing violence and attacks on police continue. Thankfully our officers will be okay. There must be action taken to stop the out of control violence and lawlessness that is surging in our city. Louisville will not survive if this violent crime isn’t seriously addressed."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Shawnee Park. We’ll bring you more details as they come in. pic.twitter.com/jCiQie3HPV — Connor Steffen (@ConnorSteffenTV) July 11, 2022

This story will be updated.