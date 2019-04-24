LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After years of work, the Shawnee Park Basin project is nearly complete.

Officials with MSD say the work should be done by mid-summer.

The project has involved building a retention basin at the park to keep untreated stormwater and sewage from entering the Ohio River.

As crews near the end of construction, things at Shawnee Park will be getting back to normal, including the reopening of nearby TARC stops right after Derby.

“You start to look at the project and it looked like a never-ending thing and you're like 'Is this ever going to come to an end?' so to see it being completed is for those who use the park, that rely on the park, for you know, family, sporting events, what have you, it's like a dream come true,” Councilwoman Donna Purvis said.

In addition to building the basin, the project also including building new park amenities including a pavilion, improved restrooms, and better green space.