LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Defiant and determined - Shawnee neighborhood homeowners gave a piece of their minds to the owners of a sober living facility that's been in operation despite not having city approval.

"This is about recovery. This isn't about sticking out head in the sand," Jason Smith said.

He's a founder of Driven Purpose, LLC. He bought one West Market Street, rehabbed it and turned it into a sober living space for women recovering from their addictions.

But, he hasn't applied for a permit and it's angering his neighbors who believe they are being taken advantage of.

"To come and put something right across the street from my house where I sit on the porch with my grandkids and relax and I done paid my dues to be there, and you're just not going to say anything to me. You just going to do it. I'm not sitting down for that," an angry John McCloud said.

The house is in Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton's district. She says she knows of similar homes that exist but the city hasn't told her how many or where they are. "They buy a house in the middle of night and they move people in. Codes and regulations doesn't even know they are here," she told WHAS11.

Smith says he's poured his own money into funding the project, but many homeowners feel the way he's going about it is improper and illegal.

"Enabling them to live life without alcohol and without drugs. That is it," Smith said.

The next step for the operators of the sober living facility is to apply for a conditional use permit, but they did not give us an exact timeline for when that could happen.

Councilwoman Hamilton is recommending the city's codes and regulations department to deny Smith his permit.

